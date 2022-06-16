RCMP respond to southern Alberta highway crash involving 2 semi-trucks

Send this page to someone via email

Two semi-trucks caught on fire after they were involved in a highway collision in southern Alberta on Thursday, according to police.

Claresholm RCMP said officers were called to a crash on Highway 519 between Range Road 254 and Range Road 255 at about 2 p.m.

“One semi was hauling canola oil and the other canola meal,” police said. “There were no injuries as a result of the collision.”

The RCMP said fire crews were allowing the blazes to burn and noted personnel with Alberta Parks, as well as bridge structure engineers, were among those called to the scene.

“RCMP are asking people to avoid the area to allow all of these resources to do their jobs safely.”