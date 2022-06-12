RCMP investigating ‘serious collision’ west of Balzac, Alta., Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a minivan and motorcycle west of Balzac, Alta. Sunday.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 566 and Range Road 13 at around 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance with serious life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and officers are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.