RCMP investigating ‘serious collision’ west of Balzac, Alta., Sunday

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 6:44 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Alberta. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Alberta. Global News

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision between a minivan and motorcycle west of Balzac, Alta. Sunday.

Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 566 and Range Road 13 at around 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance with serious life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and officers are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

