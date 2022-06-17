Hamilton Police officers face assault charges in separate incidents caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have charged a pair of officers in two separate alleged assaults captured on video.

A spokesperson for the service says the first matter involves a March 8 call in which an officer was “physically” involved with a resident during a domestic call at a residence near Rymal Road East and Upper Sherman Avenue.

The officer was disciplined with a suspension days after the encounter.

Hamilton police confirmed to Global News that the incident was the subject of a probe by Ontario’s civilian police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, following a complaint from an alleged victim.

The complainant said he and an officer engaged in a heated verbal exchange “escalating to the point of a physical altercation,” according to the SIU.

The investigation would eventually be closed with the SIU concluding that medical records from the complainant, required for the probe, did not reveal any serious injury.

The accused, Const. Michael Kowalchuk, is expected to make a court appearance on July 12. Kowalchuk has been with the Hamilton Police Service for 15 years.

Officer faces assault charge tied to stolen vehicle investigation

In a separate incident, another Hamilton police constable was charged after investigators obtained video on May 26 tied to the arrest of a suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation.

A police spokesperson says the footage came from a commercial establishment and citizen. The video shows that the “force used by one officer” during an interaction was questionable, police say.

The officer, Const. Brian Wren, was suspended and is now the subject of an assault case.

Wren’s first court appearance is set for July 21, 2022.

Global News reached out to Hamilton Police for more information on the charges. The police service said it will make no further comment as the cases are now before the courts.