33-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto homicide

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on June 5, at 3:47 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting at 1602 Eglinton Avenue West.
Officers said there was a “large gathering at an establishment.”
Police said a man was involved in an altercation.
“A firearm was discharged and the man sustained serious injuries,” a press release read.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Michael Barnes from Toronto.
According to police, on Tuesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Daniel Baugh from Stoney Creek.
He has been charged with second-degree murder, police said.
Officers said Baugh is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
