Crime

33-year-old man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto homicide

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 1:08 pm
Toronto police say 33-year-old man from Stoney Creek has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
Toronto police say 33-year-old man from Stoney Creek has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto. Global News / Marc Cormier

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 5, at 3:47 a.m., officers received reports of a shooting at 1602 Eglinton Avenue West.

Officers said there was a “large gathering at an establishment.”

Police said a man was involved in an altercation.

Read more: 1 dead following overnight shooting in Toronto, police say

“A firearm was discharged and the man sustained serious injuries,” a press release read.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Michael Barnes from Toronto.

According to police, on Tuesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Daniel Baugh from Stoney Creek.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Officers said Baugh is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

