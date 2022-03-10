Hamilton police officer suspended, under SIU probe for ‘physical interaction’ during domestic call

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police (HPS) have disciplined an officer after becoming “physically” involved with a resident during a domestic call earlier this week.

Spokesperson Jackie Penman said the HPS has commenced an investigation and reached out to the province’s police watchdog due to concerns around the nature of the scuffle, caught on video and posted to Facebook.

“The video is posted on social media but police became aware of it shortly after the call,” Penman told Global News in an email.

“A physical interaction between a citizen and an officer occurred during a mischief/domestic call on the evening of March 8.”

Police have not released any details of what occurred during the episode due to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe.

Story continues below advertisement

Penman said HPS have been informed an individual have sustained a fracture in the tussle.

The officer has been suspended for the time being.

HPS are aware of a video showing an interaction between a citizen & an officer. A criminal investigation into the officers conduct has commenced. Public trust & accountability are integral to our work & we are committed to upholding these values. MORE :https://t.co/7XeeOzw4HZ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 10, 2022

Advertisement