Resident claims he suffered fracture, cuts during interaction with Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton resident is alleging he suffered a fractured wrist and multiple cuts as a result of an altercation with a police officer at his Mountain home last Tuesday.

Edgardo Pacheco, 53, says his physical interaction with a Hamilton police officer during a civil dispute call was “unprovoked” and believes the officer in question should lose his job.

“No way this guy should still keep his job. Not after this,” Pacheco told Global News.

Pacheco says he’s the complainant in a matter now being investigated by the province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) which was brought to light via a social media post last week, according to Hamilton police (HPS).

Story continues below advertisement

The probe involves one of two officers that came to Pacheco’s home near Rymal Road East and Upper Sherman Avenue seeking clarity to a call he made accusing his wife of removing a set of rims and tires that didn’t belong to him from his home.

“A gentleman reached out to me and asked me for his tires and rims back that one of the residents of my address had possession of,” Pacheco told Global News.

“They weren’t paid for, but they had possession of (them).”

With just a shirt, jeans and socks, Pacheco says he came down to face the officers on the evening in question and that the matter deteriorated into a shouting match between himself and a male officer.

“He called me, you name it, every name in the book,” Pacheco said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the complainant, he and police were engaged in his driveway for several minutes before Pacheco eventually asked the officer to leave his home.

He claims things went bad when he refused the officer’s command to get back into his house.

“He goes, ‘Go in the … house,’ I said, ‘I’m not going in the house.’ He turned and goes, ‘Nope, now you are.'”

Pacheco told Global News he was then run into a wall three times by the officer, grabbed by the throat and told he would be dealt with if the officer ever saw him on the street.

After calling 911 about the incident, he says he showed a video of the interaction in his doorway to a Hamilton police sergeant who responded just minutes after the scuffle.

The video appears to show a uniformed officer forcibly pushing Pachenko up against his house and speaking to him again before wrestling with him.

“He looked at me, goes yeah, he did come into the station and said he went a little bit ‘overboard’ on you,” Pacheco said.

He proceeded to say he was also advised by the sergeant not to post the video to social media.

Story continues below advertisement

A Hamilton police (HPS) spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the officer depicted in the video has been suspended with pay.

Jackie Penman says the HPS commenced an investigation upon seeing the video and reached out to the province’s police watchdog due to concerns around the nature of the scuffle.

In a statement the HPS called the captured video “concerning” and said that public trust is an integral part of their work and that they are “committed to upholding those values.”

Pacheco says the broken wrist he has makes it impossible to go back to work in his construction career right now.

View image in full screen Edgardo Pacheco, 53, claims he suffered a wrist injury following a physical interaction with a Hamilton police officer out front of his residence on the Mounatin in the evening of March 8. Global News

As of Monday SIU investigators are still awaiting confirmation of Pacheco’s injuries.

“Typically, injuries are confirmed to the SIU through medical records, but in order to obtain those records from the hospital or medical facility consent must be provided by the complainant,” SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette told Global News in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

Pacheco says he has seen a family doctor and was told he had a fractured wrist after receiving X-rays of his arm. He expects to find out how bad the injury is later this week.