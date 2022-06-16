18-year-old man arrested in connection with carjacking, robbery investigation: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a carjacking and robbery investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said during carjacking incidents, a male suspect who was armed with a handgun would allegedly approach a victim while making a demand for their car keys.

Officers said “at least one other male suspect would wait nearby in a getaway car.”

Police said in five of the incidents, the suspects were successful in taking the vehicles.

According to police, during a retail robbery incident, a male suspect entered the building while allegedly pointing a handgun at the employees and “making a demand for cash and fireworks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said at least one other male suspect was waiting outside in a getaway car.

Officers said the suspect with the handgun then allegedly took cash, and forced the employees to load fireworks into a getaway car before fleeing the scene.

On June 7, police in Barrie responded to a carjacking robbery.

Officers said a victim was shot, and two people were arrested.

“Members of the Toronto Police Service Hold-Up Squad identified one of the people arrested by Barrie Police as a third suspect in relation to the Project ZigZag investigation,” the release reads.

On Wednesday, Toronto police arrested 18-year-old Michael Williams from Toronto.

He was charged with 11 counts of robbery with a firearm, 11 counts of disguise with intent, 11 counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and 22 counts of failing to comply with disposition of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement