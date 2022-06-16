Second person charged with first-degree murder in killing of N.B. teen

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a second man has been charged and a third person arrested in connection to the homicide of 18-year-old Joedin Leger.

On April 25, shortly after 6 a.m., New Brunswick RCMP responded to a call for shots fired outside a home on Logan Lane in Moncton.

There, they found Leger suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to hospital where he later died. Another person was inside the home but was uninjured.

On Thursday,-police say a 23-year-old man was arrested in Moncton in connection with the investigation. He will appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, the RCMP say Hunter Nash England, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled to return to court on June 27.

Earlier this week, 18-year-old Riley Robert Sheldon Philips of Moncton was also charged with first-degree murder in Leger’s death. He too will return to court on June 27.

“The RCMP would like to thank the community for their assistance and support during this investigation. Our thoughts are with Joedin Leger’s family and loved ones,” police wrote in a news release.