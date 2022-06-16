Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. sees bump in positive PCR tests, begins counting reinfections

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia student suffering from long COVID' Nova Scotia student suffering from long COVID
A 22-year-old recent Dalhousie University graduate has been suffering with effects of long COVID for the past four months, forcing her to quit her job and be medically exempt from finishing the final months of her degree. She says she wants to inform others who may also be experiencing symptoms unknowingly. Amber Fryday reports – May 30, 2022

Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in the number of new PCR-positive COVID-19 tests in the province this week, but attributes the bump to the fact they’re counting reinfections now.

During the seven-day period ending June 13, there were 1,950 new lab-confirmed cases, compared to 1,474 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus the previous week.

Read more: COVID-19 - Canada to update its ‘fully-vaccinated’ definition

Beginning this week, the province is including reinfections as part of its lab-confirmed cases count. According to a news release, the province had previously not included reinfections “because the number was small” but the Omicron variant has made reinfections “more frequent.”

“Since the beginning of the Omicron wave, there have been 215 people who have tested positive 90 days or more after a previous positive PCR test result,” said Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point, many Nova Scotians have tested positive for COVID-19, so the chances of reinfection become more probable; that is why we have shifted our reporting to include the number of reinfections in our weekly case count.”

Click to play video: 'Dalhousie University expands COVID-19 wastewater project' Dalhousie University expands COVID-19 wastewater project
Dalhousie University expands COVID-19 wastewater project – Apr 18, 2022

This week’s data also included 28 hospitalizations and 10 deaths. Eight of the deaths were people aged 70 and older.

The province highlighted that the data shows the biggest risk factor for severe disease is age.

“The risk of hospitalization is nearly 11 times higher for people 70 and older and the risk of death about 112 times higher when compared to those under 50,” the release read.

Those 70 and older are eligible for a second booster.

To date, 65.7 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received at least one booster dose, and 71,557 people have received a second.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
