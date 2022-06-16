Edmonton issues warning about water levels on North Saskatchewan River

Send this page to someone via email

Edmontonians should be cautious around the North Saskatchewan River for the next few days, as water levels are expected to rise over the next 24 hours, the city warned.

A high streamflow advisory is in place for the mainstem of the North Saskatchewan River from the Bighorn Dam to the Saskatchewan border.

Water levels are expected to continue to rise over the next 24 hours and peak on Friday morning.

The high water levels may cause some flooding in areas running along the river, the City of Edmonton said in a news release Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the following low-lying trails were closed:

Story continues below advertisement

Emily Murphy Park to Kinsmen Park lower trail

Highlands lower trail

River loop trail alongside Fort Edmonton Park

Gold Bar Park lower trail

2:58 More rain coming to Edmonton region will raise North Saskatchewan River More rain coming to Edmonton region will raise North Saskatchewan River

The city said other low-lying trails may close on short notice depending on the water levels. People can check the status of river valley trails on Edmonton’s trail closures map.

The city is asking people to:

stay out of the water

stay away from low-lying areas along the North Saskatchewan River until the water recedes

refrain from allowing pets near the river during this time

keep watercraft off the river due to fast-moving water, strong currents and debris in the water

Read more: Rainfall warnings ended for all of Alberta

Story continues below advertisement

The warning comes after days of heavy rain over much of Alberta.

While areas to the south experienced more rain than in the capital region, the Edmonton International Airport recorded 65.6 millimetres of rain between noon Monday and noon Wednesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Weather Alberta.

A strong low pressure system brought significant rainfall and strong wind gusts to southern Alberta Monday and Tuesday. A summary of the event can be found below. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/arbsjcQamt — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) June 15, 2022

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.