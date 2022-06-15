Alberta government to provide update on flood conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government will provide an update on potential flood conditions in the province Wednesday afternoon.

The news conference will be livestreamed here.

Delivering the update will be Lisa Jackson, the executive director of Alberta’s environmental emergency management branch for Alberta Environment and Parks.

Rainfall warnings were been dropped for the entire province on Wednesday morning, when Environmental Canada said between 60 mm and 129mm of rain had fallen since Monday in different parts of Calgary and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, strong winds and rain knocked power out to thousands of Calgarians. The windy conditions also led to downed trees around the city.

The Calgary Emergency Management Agency said on Wednesday the state of local emergency (SOLE) remained in effect for the city, even though weather conditions are starting to taper off.

While the Elbow River has reached peak flow, the Bow River isn’t expected to crest until sometime Wednesday afternoon.

View image in full screen The Elbow River flows through Calgary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A boat advisory remained in effect.

“While we received less precipitation than expected, we want to remind Calgarians to stay off the river and continue to exercise caution while the local state of emergency is in place,” said Calgary Emergency Management chief Sue Henry.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek said on Wednesday morning the state of emergency was declared out of an abundance of caution — a lesson learned after the devastating floods in 2013.

“The biggest lesson learned was to communicate early and to communicate often, so that’s what we did,” Gondek said.

“I’m thankful the weather event was not as severe as we thought it would be.”

