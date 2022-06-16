Menu

Crime

Dutch witness testimony continues at Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 2:00 pm
Sabrina Hendry, a special investigator with the Dutch National Police exits the B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Sabrina Hendry, a special investigator with the Dutch National Police exits the B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Wednesday. Global News

The trial of a Dutch man accused of extorting and harassing B.C. teen Amanda Todd before she took her own life is slated to hear from more witnesses from the Netherlands on Thursday.

Aydin Coban, 43, has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges including possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment in the high-profile case.

Read more: Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ focuses on hard drives seized from accused’s cabin

Todd died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 15. Shortly beforehand, she uploaded an online video that eventually went viral, in which she silently held up flashcards detailing her torment.

On Wednesday, the court heard from Sabrina Hendry, a special investigative officer with the Dutch National Police’s child protection team who was flown to Canada to testify, and who detailed the evidence seized from a holiday home about 100 kilometres southeast of Amsterdam where Coban was arrested in 2014.

Click to play video: 'Dutch police officer testifies about items found in vacation home where Amanda Todd suspect was arrested' Dutch police officer testifies about items found in vacation home where Amanda Todd suspect was arrested
Dutch police officer testifies about items found in vacation home where Amanda Todd suspect was arrested

That evidence included a laptop, a desktop computer, a pair of smartphones and multiple hard drives. The court also heard from two Dutch witnesses who appeared by video link describing the process of repairing and imaging one of the drives.

Trending Stories

Technical information is expected to play a major part in the Crown’s case against Coban.

The Crown alleges that between 2009 and 2012, Coban used a network of 22 fake social media profiles in a concerted “sextortion” campaign against the teen.

Read more: Hidden cash, passport, hard drive found in suspect’s cabin, Amanda Todd ‘sextortion’ trial hears

Prosecutors alleged Coban obtained intimate images of the teen flashing her breasts, then used them to try and extort her into performing sexual “shows” for him via webcam. Coban also sent the images to Todd’s family, friends and school community as a part of his harassment campaign, prosecutors allege.

The case hinges on the identity of Todd’s tormentor.

Coban’s lawyers say there is no link between him and the online extortionist. The defence says information can be easily manipulated on the internet, and there must be proof beyond a reasonable doubt about who sent the offending messages to Todd.

Click to play video: 'Dutch police inspector testifies at trial of man accused in sextortion of 15-year-old Amanda Todd' Dutch police inspector testifies at trial of man accused in sextortion of 15-year-old Amanda Todd
Dutch police inspector testifies at trial of man accused in sextortion of 15-year-old Amanda Todd
