Crime

Vancouver police officer who shoved person facing internal review

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 9:43 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD officer seen shoving person to the ground' VPD officer seen shoving person to the ground
Vancouver police say the case of a confrontation between a Vancouver police officer and a citizen has now been referred to VPD's professional standards section. The incident happened on the Downtown Eastside near Hastings and Carrall on Monday night.

An altercation during which a Vancouver police officer shoved a person to the ground has been flagged for internal review by the force’s professional standards section.

The Monday night incident at East Hastings and Carrall streets was caught on camera. According to police, it took place around 10:30 p.m. as officers attempted to arrest three people in a stolen car.

“A crowd of bystanders began hurling projectiles at them, including bike parts and a ceramic pot that narrowly missed an officer’s head before shattering on the ground,” wrote Sgt. Steve Addison in a statement.

“Extra police were needed to control the hostile crowd so the officers could safely arrest the people in the stolen car without being hit by the projectiles.”

Read more: Nearly two dozen people hurt in bear spray attack at Vancouver high school

Eight police were assaulted in the incident, he added, but the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner has been notified. Because the OPCC may initiate an investigation into the shoving, Addison said he couldn’t provide additional details.

Two men were arrested for assaulting the officers on Monday night and are expected to appear in court later this summer.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
