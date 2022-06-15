Monkeypox: Canada reports 159 cases, mostly in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of monkeypox cases in Canada now stands at 159.

As of Wednesday, Quebec reported 132 cases. Twenty-one cases were reported in Ontario, four in Alberta and two in British Columbia, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

There are currently around 1,900 confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide with more than 30 countries reporting outbreaks of the viral disease.

Monkeypox was first found in monkeys. It is caused by the Orthopoxvirus genus that is related to smallpox, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

On May 19, Canada reported its first monkeypox case in Montreal.

Symptoms during the first stage of monkeypox may include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain and exhaustion, states PHAC on its website.

During stage two of the illness, a rash develops – usually within one to three days of the fever. The rash usually begins on the face or extremities, but can affect other parts of the body too.

