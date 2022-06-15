Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

Monkeypox: Canada reports 159 cases, mostly in Quebec

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 6:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada issues travel notice as monkeypox cases spread' Canada issues travel notice as monkeypox cases spread
WATCH ABOVE: The Public Health Agency of Canada has issued a warning to travellers, as monkeypox continues to spread.

The total number of monkeypox cases in Canada now stands at 159.

As of Wednesday, Quebec reported 132 cases. Twenty-one cases were reported in Ontario, four in Alberta and two in British Columbia, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

There are currently around 1,900 confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide with more than 30 countries reporting outbreaks of the viral disease.

Read more: Reports of monkeypox in semen prompts WHO investigation

Monkeypox was first found in monkeys. It is caused by the Orthopoxvirus genus that is related to smallpox, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

On May 19, Canada reported its first monkeypox case in Montreal.

Symptoms during the first stage of monkeypox may include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain and exhaustion, states PHAC on its website.

During stage two of the illness, a rash develops – usually within one to three days of the fever. The rash usually begins on the face or extremities, but can affect other parts of the body too.

Click to play video: 'Monkeypox: Montreal reports 126 total cases' Monkeypox: Montreal reports 126 total cases
Monkeypox: Montreal reports 126 total cases
