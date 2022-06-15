Toronto continues planning for 2 more light rail transit routes

Send this page to someone via email

Councillors in Toronto have voted to bring two light rail transit, the Eglinton East and Waterfront East LRTs, systems closer to becoming a reality.

The Eglinton East LRT would run through Scarborough connecting Kennedy Subway Station to several GO stations, while its waterfront equivalent is set to run along Queens Quay between Bay and Cherry streets.

“We’re seeing unprecedented transit expansion in our city,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement. “These two LRT projects are just as important as the other major transit projects already under construction.”

Council directed staff to advance planning work on the projects, including the design of an at-grade connection for the Eglinton East LRT to Kennedy Station.

Story continues below advertisement

The line would run for 15 kilometres, extending the almost-complete Eglinton Crosstown LRT eastwards.

Unlike its cousin, the Eglinton Crosstown West LRT to Mississauga — which has funding approved by the provincial government — the Eglinton East LRT remains some way from becoming a reality.

“Further analysis is required to confirm potential benefits and refine the distinct-service

concept,” a City of Toronto staff report considered by councillors Wednesday said.

An updated initial business case and cost estimated for the LRT are expected in Fall 2023.

Read more: Tunnel boring begins on LRT extension between Toronto and Mississauga

The city said design on the Waterfront East LRT was close to 30 per cent complete. The results of an assessment of constructability are also expected next year.

Toronto’s Waterfront Business Improvement Association (BIA) welcomed the continuation of the project, asking other levels of government to assist with the funding needed to make it a reality.

“To speed that work up even more, I hope the Federal and Provincial governments will follow council’s lead in supporting this vital piece of transit for Toronto’s future,” Tim Kocur, executive director of the Waterfront BIA, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Next year’s update will also include an updated cost estimate.

“I am just as determined to get both the Eglinton East LRT and Waterfront East LRT built because I know they will make a meaningful difference for everyone travelling in these areas,” Tory said.