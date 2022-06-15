Leave Kelowna flood debris on beach: emergency operations officials

Send this page to someone via email

Debris washing up on shore from the Mission Creek flood should be left where it is until water levels recede in an effort to reduce erosion, emergency response officials said in a Wednesday flood update.

“As we are in the annual freshet season, water levels have not yet peaked in the Okanagan Lake and there is currently a significant amount of debris from the flood in the lake,” Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations co-ordinator, said in a press release.

“Once the risk of flood has passed, we will advise the public when it is appropriate to begin clean up. As we move into the weekend, more people will be out enjoying activities on the water so we are asking boaters to keep their speeds and wakes low near the shore. Also, when out on the water please watch for potentially damaging floating debris that is carried into area lakes from faster flowing tributaries.”

Follack said crews have been out inspecting creeks and bridges for debris and water is flowing freely with no blockages.

However, weather conditions are expected to continue to be unsettled with up to five to 10 millimetres of rain in the next 24 hours. As such, city crews will continue to inspect bridges, watch for debris, and monitor the water levels and the weather.

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their own properties from possible flood damage.

Sand and sandbags are available for residents wanting to protect their property in Lake Country at Whiskey Cove, 15708 Whiskey Cove Rd. or in Kelowna at the Capital News Centre on Gordon Drive at Lequime Road.

