Weather

Mission Creek bursts its banks as rain continues to fall

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 12:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Flood recovery support for farmers and ranchers' Flood recovery support for farmers and ranchers
As the province braces for heavy rain there is growing concern about localized flooding from rising rivers. Jonathan Boyd with the BC River Forecast Centre discusses the areas most at risk. – Feb 8, 2022

Mission Creek has burst its banks, leaving a number of area residents to deal with rising floodwaters.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for Six Mile around Duhamel Creek due to possible flooding

McMillan Farms, which is adjacent to the waterway that connects most of the city, posted a video Tuesday morning showing extensive flooding over its fields, following an onslaught of rain and warmer temperatures.

Similarly, residents in creek adjacent neighbourhoods are dealing with water on their streets and near their homes.

Click to play video: 'B.C. on flood watch' B.C. on flood watch
B.C. on flood watch

While people start sandbagging, the Regional District Central Okanagan has decided to close portions of the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail.

The trail will remain closed “until Mission Creek returns to a safe level and our staff can safely assess trail conditions,” RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'How Kamloop is preparing for possible spring flooding' How Kamloop is preparing for possible spring flooding
How Kamloop is preparing for possible spring flooding – Jun 3, 2022

“The Greenway corridor is closed from the Hollywood Road south entrance at the Peck Road parking area upstream to the Field Road entrance,” the regional district said.

“The underpasses at the Truswell/Lakeshore, Gordon Drive and Casorso Road bridges are all closed. Pedestrians and cyclists on the Greenway are asked to use caution and only cross when it is safe at the intersections at Truswell Road, Lexington Drive and Casorso Road. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing roads in these areas while the underpasses are closed.”

Read more: Large part of southern B.C. under flood warnings, watches as storm bears down

Regional parks staff say they continue to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

They also caution that during spring runoff, water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly, so residents, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

