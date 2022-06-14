Mission Creek bursts its banks as rain continues to fall

Send this page to someone via email

Mission Creek has burst its banks, leaving a number of area residents to deal with rising floodwaters.

McMillan Farms, which is adjacent to the waterway that connects most of the city, posted a video Tuesday morning showing extensive flooding over its fields, following an onslaught of rain and warmer temperatures.

Similarly, residents in creek adjacent neighbourhoods are dealing with water on their streets and near their homes.

While people start sandbagging, the Regional District Central Okanagan has decided to close portions of the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail.

The trail will remain closed “until Mission Creek returns to a safe level and our staff can safely assess trail conditions,” RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said in a press release.

“The Greenway corridor is closed from the Hollywood Road south entrance at the Peck Road parking area upstream to the Field Road entrance,” the regional district said.

“The underpasses at the Truswell/Lakeshore, Gordon Drive and Casorso Road bridges are all closed. Pedestrians and cyclists on the Greenway are asked to use caution and only cross when it is safe at the intersections at Truswell Road, Lexington Drive and Casorso Road. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing roads in these areas while the underpasses are closed.”

Regional parks staff say they continue to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

They also caution that during spring runoff, water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly, so residents, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.