Man charged for allegedly exposing himself in Dartmouth, N.S. drive-thrus

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with two counts of indecent acts after allegedly exposing himself to staff in two Dartmouth, N.S. drive-thrus last month.

On May 27, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of an indecent act in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s restaurant at 144 Main St. in Dartmouth, after a man was “seen exposing himself to staff while waiting for an order” around 4 a.m.

Later that morning, police responded to a second report of an indecent act — this time, in the drive-thru of the Tim Hortons restaurant at 365 Pleasant St. in Dartmouth. That incident reportedly happened at 5 a.m., just one hour after the first one.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, police posted an image of the suspect on social media and asked people with information about the incidents to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police announced the man had turned himself in around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.