Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged for allegedly exposing himself in Dartmouth, N.S. drive-thrus

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 9:03 am
Halifax Regional Police Sign View image in full screen
The sign for the Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street is pictured here. File/Global News

A man has been charged with two counts of indecent acts after allegedly exposing himself to staff in two Dartmouth, N.S. drive-thrus last month.

On May 27, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of an indecent act in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s restaurant at 144 Main St. in Dartmouth, after a man was “seen exposing himself to staff while waiting for an order” around 4 a.m.

Read more: Halifax police search for man who exposed himself in Dartmouth drive-thrus

Later that morning, police responded to a second report of an indecent act — this time, in the drive-thru of the Tim Hortons restaurant at 365 Pleasant St. in Dartmouth. That incident reportedly happened at 5 a.m., just one hour after the first one.

Trending Stories

Shortly before noon Tuesday, police posted an image of the suspect on social media and asked people with information about the incidents to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police announced the man had turned himself in around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police tagIndecent Act tagDrive Thru tagdrive-thru indecent act tagdartmouth drive-thrus tagdartmouth indecent acts tagman charged indecent act tagman who exposed himself drive-thru tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers