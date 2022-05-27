Halifax police search for man who exposed himself in Dartmouth drive-thrus

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a man after receiving two reports about indecent acts in Dartmouth early Friday morning.

In a release, police say they responded shortly after 7 a.m. to a report of an indecent act in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s restaurant at 144 Main St. in Dartmouth, after a man was “seen exposing himself to staff while waiting for an order.”

The incident was believed to have happened around 4 a.m., the release said.

Just after 10 a.m., police responded to a second report of an indecent act — this time, in the drive-thru of the Tim Hortons restaurant at 365 Pleasant St. in Dartmouth.

Story continues below advertisement

“A very similar incident as reported earlier, was given to police in where a man exposed himself to staff at the drive-thru window,” the release said.

“This incident was believed to have happen at or near 5:00 a.m. this morning, just an hour after the original incident.”

The man is described as being white, between 25 and 30 years old, with short brown or blonde hair with facial hair or blue eyes. His vehicle is described as an older four-door maroon sedan. Police say no licence plate number was obtained.

The suspect is believed to have been wearing a grey hoodie at the time of the incidents.

“Due to the proximity of businesses, timing of the occurrences, suspect and vehicle description combined with the allegations, police suspect the same individual may be involved,” the release said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

2:02 Mental health impacting staffing levels at Halifax Regional Police Mental health impacting staffing levels at Halifax Regional Police – Apr 14, 2022