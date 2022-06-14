Human remains found at Brady Road Landfill

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned human remains have been found at the Brady Road Landfill.

No other details have been released, but this comes at the same time as police have been searching for the remains of Rebecca Contois.

Global News hasn’t confirmed this discovery is connected to her case.

The 24-year-old’s partial remains were found near an apartment block in the 200 block of Edison Avenue on May 16.

At the time, police said they would search the landfill for more remains and on June 2, after a few weeks of weather delays, the search began.

10 officers are involved in the search, each fitted with respirators, methane detection equipment and other protective gear to guard against the hazards of searching in a landfill.

More information is expected to be released by police on Wednesday.

-with files from Shane Gibson