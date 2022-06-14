Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Human remains found at Brady Road Landfill

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Human remains found at Brady Landfill' Human remains found at Brady Landfill
Global News has confirmed human remains have been found at the Brady Landfill. More information from police is expected tomorrow.

Global News has learned human remains have been found at the Brady Road Landfill.

No other details have been released, but this comes at the same time as police have been searching for the remains of Rebecca Contois.

Global News hasn’t confirmed this discovery is connected to her case.

The 24-year-old’s partial remains were found near an apartment block in the 200 block of Edison Avenue on May 16.

READ MORE: Search for remains of Winnipeg homicide victim starts at landfill

At the time, police said they would search the landfill for more remains and on June 2, after a few weeks of weather delays, the search began.

Trending Stories

10 officers are involved in the search, each fitted with respirators, methane detection equipment and other protective gear to guard against the hazards of searching in a landfill.

Story continues below advertisement

More information is expected to be released by police on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim' Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim
Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim – May 19, 2022

-with files from Shane Gibson

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagHuman Remains tagSearch tagbrady road landfill tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers