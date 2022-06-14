Menu

Traffic

Woman airlifted after car, dump truck collide in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman seriously injured after car and dump truck collide in Hamilton Township' Woman seriously injured after car and dump truck collide in Hamilton Township
WATCH: A woman suffered serious injuries when a car and dump truck collided in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. The collision occurred just before 1 p.m. on Dale Road in front of the Dalewood Golf Club. Northumberland OPP are investigating. They say the woman was first taken to hospital then airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital. The dump truck driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Two people were taken to hospital — one with serious injuries — following a collision between a car and a dump truck in Hamilton Township on Tuesday afternoon, said Northumberland Ontario Provincial Police.

Just before 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on Dale Road in front of the Dalewood Golf Club.

Read more: Peterborough region hits top 5 for marine, ATV, motorcycle and snowmobile deaths: OPP

Witness James Clancy says he was driving eastbound when he saw the collision. He said both vehicles were travelling westbound when the sedan slowed to turn into the entrance to the golf club when it was rear-ended by the dump truck. The collision sent the sedan rolling into a ditch.

“She was turning into Dalewood and before she even started making her turn, the transport truck behind her rammed,” he told Global News Peterborough. “She went flying into the ditch. All the materials from the vehicle went everywhere. She went into the ditch and the truck started swerving. If I didn’t slow down, we would have been involved in the accident.”

Clancy said the female driver of the sedan was out of the vehicle before he reached the scene.

“She wasn’t really sure what was going on but she was awake, she was conscious,” he said.

The woman was transported by Northumberland Paramedics to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with serious injuries. She has subsequently been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital by an Ornge air ambulance, Northumberland OPP said.

The male driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Dale Road was closed between Theatre and Hamilton road as OPP investigate the collision and OPP encouraged motorists to find alternate routes.

Click to play video: 'Northumberland OPP investigates dump truck rollover in Hamilton Township' Northumberland OPP investigates dump truck rollover in Hamilton Township
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
