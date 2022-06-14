4 London, Ont. men charged threatening plain-clothed police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Four London, Ont., men are facing charges after a plain-clothed officer was threatened Monday in the east end of the city.

On June 13, a police officer, out of uniform, was stationed in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 300 block of Marconi Boulevard in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Around approximately 1 p.m., the officer was approached by four men on foot who demanded the officer disclose his purpose for being in the area.

One man banged on the driver-side window, while the others circled the vehicle.

According to police, when the officer tried to verbally de-escalate the situation, the men uttered death threats toward him.

The officer called for assistance and a number of additional officers were called to the scene.

Two suspects were arrested and continued to utter threats towards other officers, police say.

The other two suspects fled on foot but were located and arrested nearby.

Police say they seized a loaded firearm that was in possession of one of the suspects.

Bentiu Birun Yar, 19, Mohamed Yousuf, 24, Tony Ngor Lueljang Macuei, 26, and Emmanuel Zackaria Lado, 21, all of London, have been jointly charged with one count of criminal harassment by threatening conduct.

Additionally, Yar has been charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possessing a loaded or unloaded regulated firearm, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Yousuf has also been charged with uttering threats of death or bodily harm and intimidation by threats of violence.

All four of the accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday in relation to the charges.