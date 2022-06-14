Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo city council lowers speed limits in residential areas to 30 km/h

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 12:34 pm
The entrance to Waterloo City Centre. View image in full screen
The entrance to Waterloo City Centre. File

On Monday night, City of Waterloo Council voted to implement a uniform 30 km/h speed limit across the municipality.

The move was made despite a staff report that recommended placing 40 km/h speed limits in residential areas with 30 km/h in school zones.

Read more: Nominations open for municipal elections in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo

The report also noted a survey in which residents favoured the higher limits, as did Grand River Transit.

“Long term, should these delays become significant as transit ridership returns to pre-pandemic levels, this could result in additional running time and resources (buses, operators) required for up to six (6) GRT routes travelling on the affected streets,” the report stated.

Trending Stories

However, Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region preferred the lower limit, noting that school zones are not the only areas where students walk.

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Royce Bodily put forth the amendment that moved the plan to lower speed limits, saying that the speed limits would lead to fewer fatalities, were better for the environment, and would essentially be less costly to taxpayers as the city would eventually head in that direction anyway.

Read more: Dave Jaworsky ready to pass torch, will not seek 3rd term as Waterloo mayor

“I see my amended motion as simply the reverse of the one put forward by staff, rather than saying school zones are the exception area, and they’re where we really should prioritize greater safety by lowering the limit,” Bodily said.

“My motion put forward here says that all of the neighbourhood residential streets should be prioritized for gradient greater safety, with some appropriate exceptions.”

The lower speed limits will be implemented across the city by 2025 and will come at a cost of around $400,000.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagKitchener-Waterloo tagWaterloo council tagWaterloo Ontario tagWaterloo City Council tagWaterloo speed limits tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers