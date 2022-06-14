Iconic Calgary Flames trainer Jim ‘Bearcat’ Murray passes away at 89

Send this page to someone via email

Beloved Calgary Flames athletic therapist and author Jim “Bearcat” Murray died at the age of 89, according to the hockey organization.

According to a news release, Murray died Tuesday morning.

“A lifelong Albertan, Murray was born in Vulcan in 1933 and moved to Okotoks in 1937, where he and his family quickly established themselves as devoted community members,” the Calgary Flames wrote.

Jim ‘Bearcat’ Murray celebrates a Flames playoff win in 1989. Courtesy: NHL

Within Okotoks, you can also find the Murray Arena, named after the Calgary Flames alumnus who joined the hockey organization in 1980 as the head athletic trainer.

Bearcat, who was self-taught according to the Flames news release, held the position with the Flames until 1996 when he retired. Previous to that, he was a trainer for the Calgary Centennials and Wranglers of the Western Hockey League. He then would go on to work with the Calgary Cowboys of the World Hockey Association and worked as an assistant trainer for the Calgary Stampeders before making his NHL debut.

Winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 1989 was a career highlight for the Albertan, along with being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the athletic trainer category in 2009.

The Flames say that after his retirement, Murray served as a community ambassador in Calgary. Murray also penned a memoir in the Fall of 2021 dubbed, Bearcat Murray: From Ol’ Potlicker to Calgary Flames Legend.

