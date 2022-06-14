Menu

Politics

Stefanson’s worst-in-Canada approval rating continues to drop: Angus Reid premier approval poll

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 11:44 am
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media following the delivery of the 2022 budget in Winnipeg on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Manitoba Legislative Building. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media following the delivery of the 2022 budget in Winnipeg on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Manitoba Legislative Building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is dead last — again — according to updated approval polling from the Angus Reid Institute.

In the latest results, Stefanson’s approval among her constituents sits at a dismal 23 per cent, a drop of two percentage points from the previous data.

The gap between the Manitoba leader and the next-closest premier also continues to grow, with Alberta’s Jason Kenney widening the distance between him and Stefanson to nine points.

Story continues below advertisement

Sitting at the top of the list — despite an 11-point drop — is Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston, with a 62 per cent rating. Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe moved into the number two spot this month, surpassing B.C. Premier John Horgan, whose rating dropped by seven percentage points.

Houston and Moe are the only two premiers to receive more than 50 per cent approval in the latest numbers.

According to the study, Stefanson has yet to see the approval of more than one-quarter of Manitobans polled since taking over from Brian Pallister, while two in five say they strongly disapprove of her work in the province’s top job.

