Manitoba’s Stefanson bottom of the barrel again in Angus Reid premiers’ rankings

There’s more bad news for embattled Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson after the Angus Reid Institute released its latest ranking of Canadian premiers.

Stefanson, who was at the bottom of the list in the previous ranking, has seen her numbers improve slightly since January, but still only 25 per cent of Manitobans polled say she’s doing a good job of leading the province — the lowest approval among premiers.

Only a dismal three per cent said they strongly approve of her work as premier. Those who strongly disapprove of her leadership rose from 36 to 43 per cent.

Her negative ranking — like her predecessor Brian Pallister — appears to be based in large part on her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Manitoba.

The survey, conducted online by the Angus Reid Institute, took place March 10-15 — prior to Stefanson’s latest controversial remarks, which have seen her widely criticized on social media and by her opposition in the Manitoba legislature.

On the opposite side of the scale is Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who sits comfortably in first place with a 75 per cent approval rating.

B.C.’s John Horgan, Quebec’s Francois Legault, Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Andrew Furey each received over 50 per cent support from respondents, while Stefanson’s closest competition — Alberta’s Jason Kenney — is a full five points ahead of her in approval.

0:38 Manitoba premier Stefanson has lowest approval rating in Canada: Angus Reid poll Manitoba premier Stefanson has lowest approval rating in Canada: Angus Reid poll – Jan 17, 2022

