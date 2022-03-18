Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba’s Stefanson bottom of the barrel again in Angus Reid premiers’ rankings

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 12:36 pm
Heather Stefanson speaks to media. View image in full screen
Heather Stefanson speaks to media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

There’s more bad news for embattled Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson after the Angus Reid Institute released its latest ranking of Canadian premiers.

Stefanson, who was at the bottom of the list in the previous ranking, has seen her numbers improve slightly since January, but still only 25 per cent of Manitobans polled say she’s doing a good job of leading the province — the lowest approval among premiers.

Only a dismal three per cent said they strongly approve of her work as premier. Those who strongly disapprove of her leadership rose from 36 to 43 per cent.

Her negative ranking — like her predecessor Brian Pallister — appears to be based in large part on her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Manitoba.

The survey, conducted online by the Angus Reid Institute, took place March 10-15 — prior to Stefanson’s latest controversial remarks, which have seen her widely criticized on social media and by her opposition in the Manitoba legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba premier says timing of her remarks on son’s hockey game was misplaced

On the opposite side of the scale is Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, who sits comfortably in first place with a 75 per cent approval rating.

Trending Stories

B.C.’s John Horgan, Quebec’s Francois Legault, Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, and Newfoundland and Labrador’s Andrew Furey each received over 50 per cent support from respondents, while Stefanson’s closest competition — Alberta’s Jason Kenney — is a full five points ahead of her in approval.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba premier Stefanson has lowest approval rating in Canada: Angus Reid poll' Manitoba premier Stefanson has lowest approval rating in Canada: Angus Reid poll
Manitoba premier Stefanson has lowest approval rating in Canada: Angus Reid poll – Jan 17, 2022

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Poll tagProvince of Manitoba tagHeather Stefanson tagAngus Reid tagAngus Reid Institute tagPremiers tagpremiers' rankings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers