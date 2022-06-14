Nova Scotia to cover planned school milk increase set for September

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia is covering a scheduled price increase for milk in public schools this September to help families with the rising cost of food.

The province says its subsidy will keep the standard 250-millilitre carton of milk offered through its school milk program at 40 cents instead of 45 cents.

The government says covering the price increase, set by Nova Scotia’s Natural Products Marketing Council, will cost the province about $72,000.

The government’s school milk program has costed the province between $130,000 and $230,000 per full school year.

Costs are shared between the Department of Agriculture and dairy producers and processors.

Story continues below advertisement

Since 1974, the program has provided milk at a reduced price to students enrolled at participating primary and secondary schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.