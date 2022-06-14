Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia to cover planned school milk increase set for September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2022 8:58 am
Canadian dairy prices on the rise
Due to inflation, Canadian milk and dairy prices have seen an increase – between 8.4 to 10 per cent, depending on the province. Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois explains to Global News what's behind these increases, and what consumers can expect next time they visit the dairy aisle. – Feb 16, 2022

Nova Scotia is covering a scheduled price increase for milk in public schools this September to help families with the rising cost of food.

The province says its subsidy will keep the standard 250-millilitre carton of milk offered through its school milk program at 40 cents instead of 45 cents.

The government says covering the price increase, set by Nova Scotia’s Natural Products Marketing Council, will cost the province about $72,000.

Read more: Canada’s dairy farmers seeking another milk price hike amid inflation

The government’s school milk program has costed the province between $130,000 and $230,000 per full school year.

Costs are shared between the Department of Agriculture and dairy producers and processors.

Since 1974, the program has provided milk at a reduced price to students enrolled at participating primary and secondary schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
