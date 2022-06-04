Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Consumer

Canada’s dairy farmers seeking another milk price hike amid inflation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2022 2:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Milk and dairy prices hiking in Canada' Milk and dairy prices hiking in Canada
WATCH: Milk and dairy prices hiking in Canada – Feb 7, 2022

Milk prices in Canada could be going up for the second time in a year.

Dairy Farmers of Canada has asked the Canadian Dairy Commission for a mid-year milk price hike due to the current inflationary environment.

Read more: Milk prices soar across Canada as record price increases for farmers kick in

The industry lobby group says farmers are facing never-before-seen price increases on goods and services they need to produce milk.

It says in less than a year fertilizer costs have risen 44 per cent, fuel is up 32 per cent and animal feed has increased eight per cent.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Canadian dairy prices on the rise' Canadian dairy prices on the rise
Canadian dairy prices on the rise – Feb 16, 2022

The Canadian Dairy Commission says it will hold consultations later this month and issue its decision around June 17.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal body, which oversees Canada’s dairy industry and supply management system, says the milk price increase would be effective Sept. 1.

That would come after farm gate milk prices rose six cents per litre, or roughly 8.4 per cent, on Feb. 1.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
inflation tagCanada News tagCanada inflation tagDairy Farmers of Canada tagCanada's inflation rate tagCanadian Dairy Commission tagmilk price increase tagCanada dairy price tagCanada milk price tagmilk price Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers