Canada

Calgary police looking for man in connection with mall sexual assault

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 6:20 pm
A CCTV image of a man Calgary police believe sexually harassed a 14-year-old girl in a mall on May 21, 2022. View image in full screen
A CCTV image of a man Calgary police believe sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in a mall on May 21, 2022.

Calgary police are looking for help identifying a suspect they believe was involved in a sexual assault in a mall in late May.

On May 21 at about 5:20 p.m. police received reports of a man wandering through Market Mall and harassing customers.

Police believe the man harassed several women and girls in stores and areas throughout the mall.

Police say the man then approached a 14-year-old girl who was with her friend and sexually assaulted her, touching her.

The victim and her friend alerted store staff and mall security of the incident.

The man was last seen fleeing the mall heading north towards 40 Avenue Northwest.

13
A CCTV image of a man Calgary police believe sexually harassed a 14-year-old girl in a mall on May 21, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A CCTV image of a man Calgary police believe sexually harassed a 14-year-old girl in a mall on May 21, 2022.
23
A CCTV image of a man Calgary police believe sexually harassed a 14-year-old girl in a mall on May 21, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A CCTV image of a man Calgary police believe sexually harassed a 14-year-old girl in a mall on May 21, 2022.
33
A CCTV image of a man Calgary police believe sexually harassed a 14-year-old girl in a mall on May 21, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A CCTV image of a man Calgary police believe sexually harassed a 14-year-old girl in a mall on May 21, 2022.

Police describe the suspect as five feet eight inches tall with a slim build, dark brown eyes and dark hair with a bald spot on the top. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, grey cargo shorts and a dark green jacket.

The CPS is asking anyone with information about the man to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

