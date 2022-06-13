Menu

Politics

Manitoba will intervene if Supreme Court hears battle over Quebec secularism law

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2022 4:51 pm
Kelvin Goertzen speaks to the media at the Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Kelvin Goertzen speaks to the media at the Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

The Manitoba government says it will join a battle over Quebec’s law on religious symbols if it goes to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The case is currently before the Quebec Court of Appeal, and Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he is fairly certain it will end up in the country’s highest court.

He says Manitoba opposes the law, known as Bill 21, which bans public sector workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Read more: Manitoba ads targeting Quebec over religious symbols ban get eyes, not much action, report says

Goertzen says a high court ruling would set a precedent across the country on religious freedom, and he has instructed his department to prepare to intervene.

Trending Stories

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti announced last month that the federal government will join in the legal challenge.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, the Manitoba government took out newspaper and digital advertising in Quebec to welcome civil servants there to move to Manitoba if they felt threatened by the ban on religious symbols.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba initiative encouraging culturally ‘inclusive’ scheduling of non-stat holidays' Manitoba initiative encouraging culturally ‘inclusive’ scheduling of non-stat holidays
Manitoba initiative encouraging culturally ‘inclusive’ scheduling of non-stat holidays – Dec 20, 2021

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
