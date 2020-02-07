Manitoba ads targeting Quebec over religious symbols ban get eyes, not much action: report

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba government advertising campaign that took a swipe at Quebec’s ban on religious symbols in the civil service appears to have generated a lot of bang for the buck in terms of publicity.

But it didn’t result in a wave of Quebec civil servants moving west.

A report for Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government says the campaign brought about $200,000 worth of publicity through media reports and talk shows.

The report, obtained by The Canadian Press under the freedom of information law, says the coverage reached an audience of more than 6.6 million people.

The publicity’s estimated monetary value is about 10 times higher than what Manitoba says it spent on the ad campaign in late November.

The ads were aimed at recruiting Quebec civil servants who feel threatened by the law, which forbids teachers, police officers and some other public servants from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Premier Brian Pallister’s office says so far, 17 people living in or using a Quebec email address have contacted the province’s job opportunities website.

