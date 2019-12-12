WATCH: Manitoba premier to deliver State of the Province address

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will deliver his State of the Province speech on Thursday.
The annual speech, made at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, is Pallister’s first since winning his second term as premier in September.
Voters gave Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives a second majority government in the Sept. 10 election.
In last year’s State of the Province address, Pallister announced the government would set up a new cabinet committee and provincial office to focus on economic development.
He also said the government was looking to retool a key tax break for property development.
Pallister’s speech, which is scheduled to start at 12:40 p.m., will be livestreamed on this page.
Tax cuts, flood fight and cost-control on Manitoba premier’s agenda
