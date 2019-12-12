Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

WATCH: Manitoba premier to deliver State of the Province address

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 1:09 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 1:38 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister delivers his first State of the Province address since winning his second term in power.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will deliver his State of the Province speech on Thursday.

The annual speech, made at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, is Pallister’s first since winning his second term as premier in September.

Voters gave Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives a second majority government in the Sept. 10 election.

READ MORE: Progressive Conservatives win majority government in Manitoba election

In last year’s State of the Province address, Pallister announced the government would set up a new cabinet committee and provincial office to focus on economic development.

He also said the government was looking to retool a key tax break for property development.

Pallister’s speech, which is scheduled to start at 12:40 p.m., will be livestreamed on this page.

Story continues below advertisement
Tax cuts, flood fight and cost-control on Manitoba premier’s agenda
Tax cuts, flood fight and cost-control on Manitoba premier’s agenda

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitobaprogressive conservativesBrian PallisterManitoba politicsManitoba GovernmentManitoba premierState of the ProvinceManitoba PCsWinnipeg Chamber Of CommerceState-of-the-Province speechMantitoba politics
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.