61-year-old man fatally shot at Osoyoos Indian Band home, police say

A 61-year-old man was killed at a home on Osoyoos Indian Band territory in Oliver, B.C. on Sunday, in what Mounties say does not appear to be a random shooting.

An “associate” of the man tried to save him, but first responders arrived on scene in the 1000-block of Pineridge Drive to find him dead, police said.

1:55 More details emerge about fatal shooting near Oliver More details emerge about fatal shooting near Oliver – Jun 15, 2020

“We are in the very preliminary stages of the investigation and will continue to canvass the area for witnesses and video surveillance,” Insp. Brent Novakoski said in the release.

“It is far too early to make any concrete determinations but early indications are that this was not a random shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 1-877-987-8477.