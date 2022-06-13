Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

61-year-old man fatally shot at Osoyoos Indian Band home, police say

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 3:17 pm
The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the 1000-block of Pineridge Drive on the Osoyoos Indian Band territory in Oliver. View image in full screen
The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the 1000-block of Pineridge Drive on the Osoyoos Indian Band territory in Oliver. Courtesy: Jack Bennest

A 61-year-old man was killed at a home on Osoyoos Indian Band territory in Oliver, B.C. on Sunday, in what Mounties say does not appear to be a random shooting.

An “associate” of the man tried to save him, but first responders arrived on scene in the 1000-block of Pineridge Drive to find him dead, police said.

Click to play video: 'More details emerge about fatal shooting near Oliver' More details emerge about fatal shooting near Oliver
More details emerge about fatal shooting near Oliver – Jun 15, 2020

“We are in the very preliminary stages of the investigation and will continue to canvass the area for witnesses and video surveillance,” Insp. Brent Novakoski said in the release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It is far too early to make any concrete determinations but early indications are that this was not a random shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oliver RCMP tagosoyoos indian band tagOliver Shooting tagman shot oliver tagoliver bc crime tagoliver fatal shooting tagPineridge Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers