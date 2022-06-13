High streamflow advisory issued for Okanagan, Boundary and Similkameen

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Heavy rain combined with the ongoing and late snowmelt in higher elevations prompted a high streamflow advisory for a number of the Southern Interior waterways.

3:11 Atmospheric river moves through B.C.’s South Coast, are there flooding concerns? Atmospheric river moves through B.C.’s South Coast, are there flooding concerns?

The River Forecast Centre issued a High Streamflow Advisory covering Mission Creek and tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas. Also included in the advisory are the Boundary region, including West Kettle River, Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding tributaries; and the Similkameen River including the Tulameen River and surrounding tributaries.

Story continues below advertisement

The rain is being caused by a low-pressure system migrating across the Canadian prairies, leading to “wrap-around” moisture in B.C., resulting in between 20 and 40 mm of rain that’s expected to abate by Tuesday.

1:35 High Streamflow Advisory issued for Southern Interior, BC rivers High Streamflow Advisory issued for Southern Interior, BC rivers – May 15, 2022

“While the heaviest rain is expected further east into the Kootenays, moderate rainfall is anticipated through the South Interior,” the BC River Forecast Centre said.

READ MORE: Threat of Okanagan flooding rises with temperatures

“River levels are expected to rise s on Monday and Tuesday in response to rainfall and ongoing snowmelt in higher elevation terrain.”

Advertisement