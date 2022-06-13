SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
High streamflow advisory issued for Okanagan, Boundary and Similkameen

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 12:03 pm
FILE. Mission Creek was included today in a high streamflow advisory that covers many waterways in the Southern Interior. View image in full screen
FILE. Mission Creek was included today in a high streamflow advisory that covers many waterways in the Southern Interior. Courtesy: Joelle Wall

Heavy rain combined with the ongoing and late snowmelt in higher elevations prompted a high streamflow advisory for a number of the Southern Interior waterways.

The River Forecast Centre issued a High Streamflow Advisory covering Mission Creek and tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas. Also included in the advisory are the Boundary region, including West Kettle River, Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding tributaries; and the Similkameen River including the Tulameen River and surrounding tributaries.

Read more: High Streamflow Advisory issued for South B.C. Interior rivers

The rain is being caused by a low-pressure system migrating across the Canadian prairies, leading to “wrap-around” moisture in B.C., resulting in between 20 and 40 mm of rain that’s expected to abate by Tuesday.

“While the heaviest rain is expected further east into the Kootenays, moderate rainfall is anticipated through the South Interior,” the BC River Forecast Centre said.

READ MORE: Threat of Okanagan flooding rises with temperatures

“River levels are expected to rise s on Monday and Tuesday in response to rainfall and ongoing snowmelt in higher elevation terrain.”

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
