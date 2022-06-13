Man dead after single-vehicle collision in Tiny Township

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one man is dead after a collision in Tiny Township.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on June 12 just after 4 a.m., officers received a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the County Road 6 area, between Concession 14 and Concession 15.

Police said one person was transported to a local hospital by Simcoe County Paramedics.

However, in an update later on Sunday, OPP said the driver, and lone occupant, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Officers have identified the man as 47-year-old Jason Cowan from Tiny Township.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Simcoe County Road 6 was temporarily closed as officers investigated, but has since reopened.

According to police, no charges have been laid.