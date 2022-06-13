Exhibit at Saskatchewan Aviation Museum captures the story of a plane lost in 1959

Send this page to someone via email

Just under 100 people flocked to the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum to remember and share stories about an aircraft that went missing in 1959 and was found almost six decades later.

The aircraft, a Cessna 180 CF-JDO, crashed into Peter Pond Lake in 1959, near Buffalo Narrows in northern Saskatchewan. On board were pilot Raymond Gran and Saskatchewan conservation officer Harold Thompson. On Aug. 20, 2018, family, scuba diving teams, indigenous community leaders and members of the Aviation museum, among others, helped find and pull the plane and the two souls from the depths of the water.

People from all walks of life came together and contributed generously to this exhibit.

Three years in the making by a range of volunteers, including commercial pilots, carpenters and aircraft mechanics, the JDO exhibit is a fitting tribute to a crucial piece of Saskatchewan Aviation history. The exhibit features a replica of the SGA Cessna 180 flown by Raymond, with its unique Saskatchewan government airways paint. The exhibit honours Saskatchewan aviation heroes like Ray Gran and Harold Thompson, who served the province in war and peacetime.

Gran’s daughter Linda Kapusta and her husband Don were in attendance along with other family members. She said the news of it being found and discovered was amazing.

Using all teams and knowledge, and having the lake frozen over, they were able to find the plane 59 feet (18 m) deep pin the freshwater, meaning the plane was fairly intact.

“We always wondered what happened … to the plane,” Linda Kapusta said. “It was never recovered.”

Her husband Don Kapusta said the last four years have provided some closure for the families. He said the “finishing touch” was when members of Michel Village, St. George and Dillon First Nations came across the ice and made it possible to bring the aircraft up to the surface.

“It brought it to the point where we had complete support from everyone in our team,” Don Kapusta said.

“It was a crowning moment in a very difficult journey for us. It has really made the difference for the family.”

With the help of Garry Kozak, a well-known Sonar expert, they were able to find the plane. The RCMP divers recovered the plane’s remains.

“Diving through the ice is safer than diving in open water, unthawed,” Linda Kapusta said.

“The most astounding recovery was my father’s wedding band. it was recovered hanging off the wing of the plane,” she said.

Buffalo River Dene Nation Chief Norma Catarat said many elders from the area made the 10-plus hour bus ride to the museum for the event. They wanted to celebrate and remember the two passengers lost and be part of the ceremony with family.

“This is our history and we will be passing it down to our kids. I remember my grandparents talking about his incident when I was a kid,” Catarat said.

A panel of historians, pilots and conservation leaders brought the history back to life through stories and experiences, as well as making donations.

The historical exhibit now has a permanent home at the museum for all to remember a crucial piece of aviation history for the area and province.

Saskatchewan Aviation Museum founder Dorrin Wallace said that had the plane been found in better shape, rather than severely damaged from the impact of the crash, the museum would have fixed up the original. Instead, it made a spitting image double, exact in nearly every detail.

It took up to 18 months and pieces from 12 different planes to assemble the replica, Wallace said.

“We are trying to recapture the aviation history of the province. This story is particularly important.”

The family is grateful.

“We were wondering if this day would come and it has. I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” Linda Kapusta said.