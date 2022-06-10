Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC Liberals gather in Okanagan, consider name change, look toward 2024 election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 7:01 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Liberal Party kicks off three-day convention' BC Liberal Party kicks off three-day convention
The BC Liberal Party is kicking off its three-day convention in Penticton, B.C., Friday and is already causing a stir with a possible name change. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details on why the party is indicating it's time for a rebrand.

Members of British Columbia’s Liberal party are set to gather at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the next election, possibly under a new party name.

About 800 delegates are registered to attend and launch a process that could result in a name change.

Kevin Falcon, who won the leadership race earlier this year, promised to renew and rebuild the party in consultation with members.

Read more: BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon sworn in as MLA for Vancouver Quilchena

The BC Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party and have described themselves as “a made-in-B.C. free enterprise coalition.”

Trending Stories

The Liberals were reduced to 28 seats in the province’s 87-seat legislature in the 2020 election, but are coming off a spring legislative sitting where they challenged the New Democrat government on health-care issues and plans to embark on a major museum rebuilding project.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal member of the legislature Trevor Halford says the convention is taking on an atmosphere of a family reunion after two years of COVID-19 protocols that restricted gatherings.

Click to play video: 'Challenges ahead for B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon' Challenges ahead for B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon
Challenges ahead for B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon – May 16, 2022

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Okanagan tagpolitics tagpenticton tagBC politics tagsouth okanagan tagBC Liberals tagKevin Falcon tagPenticton Trade and Convention Centre tagBC Liberals convention tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers