BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon sworn in as MLA for Vancouver Quilchena

Kevin Falcon has made his return to the house.

The BC Liberal leader has now been sworn in as the MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena.

Falcon recently won a byelection in a riding left open after the resignation of former BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson.

“This is a new role for me to be in opposition and not in government,” Falcon said following his swearing-in.

“Our job is to hold government to account. One thing I do think is very important is to understand the distinction between rhetoric and results. I truly believe we should be judged not by what we say, but by what we do.”

Falcon will lead the BC Liberals in Question Period for the first time on Monday. Question Period will be broadcast live on BC1.

The BC Liberals have been focusing their questions on a shortage of family doctors and an increase in both housing costs and gas prices.

Falcon was sworn in alongside his wife Jessica and two daughters.

“In the coming weeks, months and years, you will see we will be holding government to account for results or lack of results,” Falcon said.

“When we have the affordability crisis we do with the highest housing prices in North America, the highest fuel prices in North America, with all of the challenges British Columbians have to access a family physician. I have never seen a time where there is such a large chasm on what was promised and what we are getting.”

Falcon served as the MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale from 2001 to 2013. While serving as an MLA, he was also the Minister of Transportation, Health and Finance.

He lost the 2011 Liberal leadership to former Premier Christy Clark.

The 59-year-old decided to make a return to politics, in part, due to his two young daughters.

“As we talk about the great shining light at the top of the hill we all strive for, we will do so together. United. Diverse. And proud of the fact we are doing it for this generation and making sure the province is as bright for them as it was for us,” Falcon said.