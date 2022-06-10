Menu

Crime

Oakville music teacher facing child pornography charges: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 4:22 pm
An occasional music teacher at White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville has been charged in a child porn investigation. View image in full screen
An occasional music teacher at White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville has been charged in a child porn investigation. Google Maps

An occasional music teacher at an Oakville public school has been charged in a child pornography case, according to Halton police.

Detectives with the child exploitation unit say the arrest was made on Friday in connection with the sharing of sexual abuse material.

Carmen Gassi, 70, is facing three charges, including possession of and making of child porn.

Read more: Police investigating after body found near golf course in Milton, Ont.

“Gassi has been a music teacher at White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville since 2005,” the Halton Regional Police Service said in a release.

“He retired in June, however is still employed as an occasional teacher. Gassi is also the Musical Director at High Rendition Jazz which is a music program for high school students in Halton Region.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to the HRPS.

