Oakville music teacher facing child pornography charges: police

An occasional music teacher at an Oakville public school has been charged in a child pornography case, according to Halton police.

Detectives with the child exploitation unit say the arrest was made on Friday in connection with the sharing of sexual abuse material.

Carmen Gassi, 70, is facing three charges, including possession of and making of child porn.

“Gassi has been a music teacher at White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville since 2005,” the Halton Regional Police Service said in a release.

“He retired in June, however is still employed as an occasional teacher. Gassi is also the Musical Director at High Rendition Jazz which is a music program for high school students in Halton Region.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to the HRPS.