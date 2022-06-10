Guns, drugs seized in raid following man’s arrest at Winnipeg hotel

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing drug and weapons charges after police were called to a hotel in Transcona Wednesday.

The guns and gangs unit was called to the hotel in the 1650 block of Regent Avenue West around 10:15 a.m. after police were called about a man believed to be in the possession of a firearm.

The man was arrested after police say he was found with brass knuckles, 12 grams of crack and 17.5 grams of powder cocaine.

0:32 Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body Prisoner charged with meth possession after RCMP say drug balloons smuggled inside his body – Jun 1, 2022

About an hour later, investigators along with the tactical support team raided a home in the 600 block of Sandhurst Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a search of the home turned up a Ruger Mini-14 semi-automatic rifle and gun scopes, three loaded magazines, a large amount of ammunition and a gram of meth.

A 29-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of firearms- and drug-related charges.