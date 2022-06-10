Guns, drugs seized in raid following man’s arrest at Winnipeg hotel

A Winnipeg man is facing drug and weapons charges after police were called to a hotel in Transcona Wednesday.
The guns and gangs unit was called to the hotel in the 1650 block of Regent Avenue West around 10:15 a.m. after police were called about a man believed to be in the possession of a firearm.
The man was arrested after police say he was found with brass knuckles, 12 grams of crack and 17.5 grams of powder cocaine.
About an hour later, investigators along with the tactical support team raided a home in the 600 block of Sandhurst Avenue.
Police say a search of the home turned up a Ruger Mini-14 semi-automatic rifle and gun scopes, three loaded magazines, a large amount of ammunition and a gram of meth.
A 29-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of firearms- and drug-related charges.
Comments