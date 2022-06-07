Menu

Crime

Alleged knife sighting leads to gun, drugs charges: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 2:45 pm
A 24-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of drug and firearms related offences after police say officers saw him with a knife in the West End Monday.
A 24-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of drug and firearms related offences after police say officers saw him with a knife in the West End Monday. File / Global News

Winnipeg police say a man is facing drug and gun charges after officers allegedly noticed him with a knife in the West End.

In a release, police said officers with the guns and gangs unit watched the man leave the yard of a home in the 400 block of Langside Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Two men arrested after trying to pull ATM out of Brandon store by truck: police

They say as the man walked toward the officers they noticed he “had a knife on his person.”

They say the man was placed in custody following what police describe as a short struggle.

Police say a search of the man led to the seizure of a loaded sawed-off rifle with an extended magazine holding 16 bullets, as well as a folding knife and brass knuckles.

Officers also found 3.5 grams of powder cocaine, 38 grams of fentanyl, 109 grams of meth, nine grams of magic mushrooms, and a small amount cash, police say.

Read more: Winnipeg carjackings in 2022 on pace to more than double 2021 numbers

A 24-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of drug and firearms-related offences, as well as resisting arrest.

The man remains in police custody.

