Alleged knife sighting leads to gun, drugs charges: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a man is facing drug and gun charges after officers allegedly noticed him with a knife in the West End.
In a release, police said officers with the guns and gangs unit watched the man leave the yard of a home in the 400 block of Langside Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
They say as the man walked toward the officers they noticed he “had a knife on his person.”
They say the man was placed in custody following what police describe as a short struggle.
Police say a search of the man led to the seizure of a loaded sawed-off rifle with an extended magazine holding 16 bullets, as well as a folding knife and brass knuckles.
Officers also found 3.5 grams of powder cocaine, 38 grams of fentanyl, 109 grams of meth, nine grams of magic mushrooms, and a small amount cash, police say.
A 24-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with a number of drug and firearms-related offences, as well as resisting arrest.
The man remains in police custody.
