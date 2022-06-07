Two men arrested after trying to pull ATM out of Brandon store by truck: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were arrested after trying to steal an ATM machine in Brandon Monday morning.

Brandon police said they responded to an alarm at a business in the 2000 block of Lyndale Drive at 4:14 a.m.

Officers said they saw a truck backed inside the store with the front door glass completely gone. The truck then left and was dragging the ATM behind it before it broke free as the vehicle turned south, police said.

The truck continued in that direction and attempted to make a right turn at Ferguson Road where it went into the south ditch and became stuck in a creek bank.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in the vehicle while a 34-year-old man fled on foot but was arrested just before 8 a.m. in the area, police said.

Police said the men stole the truck from a business in the 4800 block of Victoria Ave East sometime overnight.

Police said they believe the men are responsible for numerous crimes throughout southwestern Manitoba.

The Brandon Police Service Major Crime Unit will be working with other law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues.

A photo of the damaged Brandon business. Brandon Police