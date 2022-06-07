Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two men arrested after trying to pull ATM out of Brandon store by truck: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 6:46 am
When police arrived at the location they saw a truck backed inside the store with the front door/glass completely out.
When police arrived at the location they saw a truck backed inside the store with the front door/glass completely out. Brandon Police

Two men were arrested after trying to steal an ATM machine in Brandon Monday morning.

Brandon police said they responded to an alarm at a business in the 2000 block of Lyndale Drive at 4:14 a.m.

Officers said they saw a truck backed inside the store with the front door glass completely gone. The truck then left and was dragging the ATM behind it before it broke free as the vehicle turned south, police said.

Read more: Woman with baby robbed in broad daylight at Winnipeg library, police say

The truck continued in that direction and attempted to make a right turn at Ferguson Road where it went into the south ditch and became stuck in a creek bank.

Trending Stories

A 27-year-old man was arrested in the vehicle while a 34-year-old man fled on foot but was arrested just before 8 a.m. in the area, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the men stole the truck from a business in the 4800 block of Victoria Ave East sometime overnight.

Police said they believe the men are responsible for numerous crimes throughout southwestern Manitoba.

The Brandon Police Service Major Crime Unit will be working with other law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues.

A photo of the damaged Brandon business
A photo of the damaged Brandon business. Brandon Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagManitoba tagTheft tagBrandon tagsuspects arrested tagATM attempted theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers