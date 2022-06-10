Menu

Crime

Graphic videos of Edmonton man charged in girl’s death played during murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 2:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Videos of accused after arrest played at Day 3 of Mill Woods child murder trial' Videos of accused after arrest played at Day 3 of Mill Woods child murder trial
The trial continued Thursday for David Moss, charged with second-degree murder in the death of his friend's seven-year-old daughter Bella Rose Desrosiers in Mill Woods. As Sarah Ryan shares from Day 3, court watched videos of his interactions with police after being arrested. WARNING: Graphic details.

Graphic videos were shown in an Edmonton courtroom Friday of a man accused in the stabbing death of a seven-year-old girl in Mill Woods two years ago.

David Moss, who is 36, is seeking a ruling that he is not criminally responsible of second-degree murder in the killing of Bella Rose Desrosiers.

Read more: Man accused of killing girl in southeast Edmonton home pleads not guilty at murder trial

The death happened at a home near 25 Avenue and 43 Street on May 18, 2020.

Neighbours have started a memorial for the young girl who died after a stabbing incident in Mill Woods on Monday, May 18, 2020. View image in full screen
Neighbours have started a memorial for the young girl who died after a stabbing incident in Mill Woods on Monday, May 18, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News

His defence lawyer showed the judge-alone trial videos of a bloodied cell as Moss injured himself while in custody.

A clip was also played of Moss attacking a health-care worker. Moss was to testify Friday and expert witnesses called to to analyze his behaviour.

Read more: Wife, sister of man accused of killing Edmonton girl in Mill Woods testify at murder trial

He was staying at the Desrosiers home with the girl’s sister and her mother, who was going to take him to get help for his mental health.

— More to come…

© 2022 The Canadian Press
