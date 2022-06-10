Agreement with City of Winnipeg over Naawi-Oodena site reconciliation in action, chief says

Send this page to someone via email

A landmark agreement between the City of Winnipeg and Treaty One Nation regarding the development of the Naawi-Oodena urban reserve site is an example of reconciliation in action, says a spokesman for the First Nations involved in the deal.

The site, formerly known as the Kapyong Barracks, along Kenaston Boulevard, is expecting to clear a major hurdle soon and have municipal services provided. The deal, known as the Gaawijijigemangit Agreement, is still awaiting approval by city council.

Chief Gordon Bluesky told Global News the agreement is a significant move forward for both sides.

“I think it’s huge, in terms of the city taking that leadership role and accommodating our communities — and seeing the scale of this project, kind of trailblazing for other communities to follow suit,” Bluesky said.

“In terms of reconciliation, this is a step we can see where there’s actually action taken instead of (just) land acknowledgements … showing the rest of the province and Canada what can happen if two parties work together.

“In 90 per cent of the cases across Canada, urban reserves have proven to be only a benefit.”

Bluesky said getting municipal approval is a major hurdle to overcome, and having the city move quickly on the issue is a positive sign for the development of the site, which is set to become one of the largest urban reserves in North America.

Plans are for the development to include a mix of residential, commercial and cultural space, with room for up to 3,000 families.

“The city committed and invested their resources and time to have this process expedited,” Bluesky said. “It’s really good to feel and see political support, because it makes our work on both sides of the table very easy.”

In a statement Wednesday, city CAO Michael Jack said the collaborative approach to the agreement is unprecedented, as it involves building an entire community in a space that had sat empty for decades.

“While two other urban reserves currently exist within the City of Winnipeg, Naawi-Oodena is relatively novel in terms of size, magnitude of potential development, and scope of activities to be included,” he said.

