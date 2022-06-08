Menu

City and Treaty One First Nation reach municipal services agreement at urban reserve site

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 11:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg reaches deal to provide services to Naawi-Oodena urban reserve' Winnipeg reaches deal to provide services to Naawi-Oodena urban reserve
The City of Winnipeg and Treaty One Nations have come to a landmark agreement that will service the Naawi-Oodena site (former Kapyong Barracks), which will be the largest urban reserve in North America.

One of the largest hurdles in developing the largest urban reserve site in North America may soon be cleared.

The City of Winnipeg and Treaty One Nations have come to a landmark agreement that will service the Naawi-Oodena site – formerly Kapyong Barracks.

It means municipal services will be provided at the site alongside Kenaston Boulevard.

The deal, known as the Gaawijijigemangit Agreement, still needs to be approved by city council.

The proposed development includes a mix of residences, commercial and cultural space, with enough room for 3,000 families.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Former Kapyong Barracks site renamed

“The Gaawijijigemangit Agreement is a symbol of meaningful government to government collaboration and respectful negotiations,” said Treaty One Nation chairperson Chief Gordon BlueSky. “The agreement is a major step forward in expanding Treaty One Nations’ leadership in the Manitoba economy.”

Once the agreement is formally approved, the lands will be added to reserve and the Treaty One Nation hopes to move forward imminently with development plans.

READ MORE: Kapyong Barracks draft master plan released

 

 

 

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kapyong Barracks tagUrban Reserve tagMunicipal Services tagTreaty One tagNaawi-Oodena tag

