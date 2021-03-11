Kapyong Barracks draft master plan released; documents sent to city hall

Send this page to someone via email

The draft master plans for the former Kapyong Barracks have been sent to Winnipeg’s city hall.

Treaty One Development Corporation (T1DC) and the Canada Lands Company (CLC) released the final plans on Thursday for the prime acres of land in Winnipeg’s southwest interior.

The 130-page plan details everything that will go into the site, from mixed-use residential housing to recreational and cultural space.

A rendering of the overview of the proposed neighbourhood. Canada Lands Company

Some of the highlights include:

Mixed-Use Village – Higher density housing with retail, service and commercial (11.32 acres).

Commercial Mixed-Use – Retail and commercial uses, office, and major cultural facilities (45.74 acres).

Medium Density Residential – Multi-unit housing types (29.89 acres).

Lower Density Residential – Lower density housing types along the western edge (15.59 acres).

Sports + Recreation – Community and regional cultural and recreation facilities (4.90 acres).

Cultural Campus and Education – Mix of institutional uses, including educational, cultural and governance facilities (11.41 acres).

Community Spaces – A high quality, connected network of publicly accessible parks and open spaces (11.85 acres).

In total, anywhere from 2,300-3,000 living spaces will be created, said the groups, and up to 1.2 million square feet of commercial space. The area is 51 acres in size.

Read the Master plan:

“This will represent the largest multi-use project in modern Winnipeg history and the single largest, strategically located urban Indigenous economic zone in Canada,” said CLC in a media statement.

The plans now move into the approval process with the City of Winnipeg.

The development of the lands has been a complex 17-year process that began when the federal government decommissioned the site and moved the 2nd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry to Shilo, Man.

Several First Nations communities argued they were entitled to the land under Treaty 1, and after more than a decade of legal wrangling, the federal government agreed with them.

The Department of National Defence began demolition of the site in 2018, and it is expected to be complete in 2021.

The land was signed over to Treaty One Development Corp. and CLC in August 2019.