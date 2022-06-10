Menu

Canada

Kyle Lowry Road: Toronto to name street after former Raptors player

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'NBA superstar Kyle Lowry bids farewell to Toronto Raptors, heads to Miami Heat' NBA superstar Kyle Lowry bids farewell to Toronto Raptors, heads to Miami Heat
WATCH ABOVE: NBA superstar Kyle Lowry bids farewell to Toronto Raptors, heads to Miami Heat – Aug 3, 2021

The City of Toronto says it is planning on naming a road in the city’s east end after former Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry.

The street, Kyle Lowry Road, is being proposed for the Don Mills and Eglinton Avenue area where the crosstown LRT community is being developed, the city said.

“This naming application is for the site at 844 Don Mills Road. Several names were proposed, and one of them was Kyle Lowry Road,” the city told Global News in a statement. “It is for a proposed public street on a Draft Plan of Subdivision.”

Read more: Kyle Lowry leaves Toronto Raptors and signs with Miami Heat

Lowry played nine seasons as a Toronto Raptor and helped the city win the 2019 NBA championship.

He was often seen as the face behind the Toronto franchise. Lowry was acquired by Toronto in a July 2012 trade with Houston.

In August 2021, he announced he was leaving Toronto and headed to play for the Miami Heat.

Read more: Ex-Raptor Kyle Lowry thanks ‘Toronto family’ ahead of Scotiabank Arena return on Sunday

The city said naming the street after Lowry fell under an exception on missing a previous deadline for when it decides to name or rename streets.

“An exception was made that allows proceeding with the naming of a few streets, such as in development sites that require new street names ahead of the next report to the Council in 2022, to avoid any delays in the development approvals process,” the city said. “This application falls under that exception, and as such, it is exempt from the moratorium.”

— with files from The Canadian Press

