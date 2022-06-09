Menu

Canada

Edmonton business owner voices ongoing safety concerns in Fort Road neighbourhood

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 7:50 pm
My Grandma's Attic has been open on Fort Road for more than a decade. View image in full screen
My Grandma's Attic has been open on Fort Road for more than a decade. Global News

Nancy Chekowski has owned My Grandma’s Attic along Fort Road in Edmonton for more than a decade, but the last few years have been a struggle.

“I’m making maybe half of what I did five years ago,” she said.

The area feels unsafe, Chekowski said.

“A lot of vandalism, a lot of breaking in. I keep my doors locked, because people like to just come in and help themselves,” she explained.

Read more: Edmonton releases public safety plan requested by Shandro; pushes province for support

“Customers come in and ask me, ‘Aren’t you afraid to be here?'”

There’s an abandoned building next door to My Grandma’s Attic and it’s been a nightmare, according to Chekowski.

She said it’s been empty for a couple of years, no one is taking care of it and people break in. She’s afraid one day it will be burned down.

“I’m calling 311 or the police depending on what it was and they’re just not doing anything. Just a mess,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton city council moves forward with plan for problem properties' Edmonton city council moves forward with plan for problem properties
Edmonton city council moves forward with plan for problem properties – Apr 12, 2022

Voicing her concerns, she said has gotten her nowhere and feels at her wits end.

“Angry, because every cent I have I put into this place,” Chekowski said.

The Fort Road Business Association told Global News it has reported the vacant building to the bylaw enforcement officer for the area.

The city says its complaints & investigations department is aware of the issues with the property and have issued several Municipal Government Act Orders and bylaw tickets to the property owner.

Read more: Edmonton council react to transit safety report: ‘It’s a little slow getting started’

“We are currently proceeding with remedial action to board the property and remove graffiti. This work will begin within approximately two weeks,” an email to Global News reads.

Ward Dene Coun. Aaron Paquette says the real need is for more supports for mental health, addiction and housing — an issue not unique to the Fort Road area.

“It’s really frustrating, especially in these individual circumstances where they deserve better. And we want to give them better, but we need participation from all levels of government, all hands on deck,” Paquette said.

“We need a larger response than just what the city can provide.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta justice minister warns Edmonton city council to properly fund police or province may step in' Alberta justice minister warns Edmonton city council to properly fund police or province may step in
Alberta justice minister warns Edmonton city council to properly fund police or province may step in – May 25, 2022

Chekowski also feels the city isn’t doing enough to revitalize the neighbourhood — an issue that dates back decades.

Paquette says work is underway.

“Close to $100,000,000 of investment is going into that area alone,” Paquette explained.

“That’s in the form of infrastructure improvements: it’s in the form of overpasses, preparing ground for development in Fort Road improvements.”

Chekowski said, for now, she’s not going anywhere. Her lease is up in two years though, at which point she might call it a career.

“As long as I possibly can afford it, I will keep going, ” she said.

