Atmospheric river hits B.C. Thursday, prompting more flooding concerns

A category 3-4 atmospheric river is hitting the B.C. coast Thursday, which has prompted upgraded advisories from the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said the dangerous part about atmospheric rivers is that they can stall over an area for multiple days bringing heavy rain and mild air.

“This is what we experienced in November of 2021 where a combination of heavy and quickly dissolving snowpack was off the charts,” she said.

Gordon said this atmospheric river will not stall over our area for more than 24 hours as the South Coast is expecting to receive between 20 to 45 millimetres of rain while the Interior could receive five to 15 millimetres of rain.

Gordon said the Liard River from Fort Nelson to Watson Lake, Yukon, could be an area of concern as heavy rain will hit that area later Thursday and into Friday morning.

“The Liard River is under flood warning with flooding expected Friday into the weekend,” she added.

The Cariboo Mountains and surrounding tributaries flowing westward, including the Quesnel and Horsefly rivers, are now under a flood watch.

“Rainfall and snowmelt across the region has led to on-going rises in rivers draining from the Cariboo Mountains,” said B.C.’s River Forecast Centre staff.

“Significant snowpack remains in the mountains.”

