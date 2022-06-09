Edmonton man charged with murder of 21 year old found at bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of a 21-year-old man who died last July, according to Edmonton police.

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at around 2:40 p.m., police were contacted by a local hospital about a man who was located by staff in medical distress at a transit stop in the university area. The man died in hospital shortly after.

Investigators said the death of Ezekiel Bigstone, 21, was suspicious. Later, the autopsy found Bigstone died of “medical conditions due to, or as a consequence of, a gunshot wound” and the manner of death was a homicide, according to EPS.

Police said Bigstone sustained a gunshot wound inside an Edmonton home between Sunday, June 27, 2021 and Friday, July 2, 2021.

EPS have charged 35-year-old Kody Kenneth Bock of Edmonton in relation to Bigstone’s death. Bock is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of an indictable offence, and breach of firearms prohibition.