Crime

Edmonton man charged with murder of 21 year old found at bus stop

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 11:26 am
A file photo of an Edmonton police crest on white shirt. View image in full screen
File: Edmonton police crest on white shirt. Global News

An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of a 21-year-old man who died last July, according to Edmonton police.

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at around 2:40 p.m., police were contacted by a local hospital about a man who was located by staff in medical distress at a transit stop in the university area. The man died in hospital shortly after.

Investigators said the death of Ezekiel Bigstone, 21, was suspicious. Later, the autopsy found Bigstone died of “medical conditions due to, or as a consequence of, a gunshot wound” and the manner of death was a homicide, according to EPS.

Trending Stories

Read more: Edmonton homicide detectives investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 21-year-old man

Police said Bigstone sustained a gunshot wound inside an Edmonton home between Sunday, June 27, 2021 and Friday, July 2, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

EPS have charged 35-year-old Kody Kenneth Bock of Edmonton in relation to Bigstone’s death. Bock is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of an indictable offence, and breach of firearms prohibition.

